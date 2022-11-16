Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged

Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street following a report that three teens – two boys and one girl - were assaulted with a machete by a group of youths.

Several minutes later, police received another report about a man in his 40s attacked by a group of youths in the first 100 block of Juno Street.

The three teens, who are all 15, were taken to the children’s hospital in unstable condition. They have all since been upgraded to stable condition. The adult male was also hospitalized in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Five suspects were found south of William Avenue and arrested.

An 18-year-old male, along with four youth males ranging in age from 12 to 17, were all charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of assault. They were all detained in custody.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.