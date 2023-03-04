Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire

Fire officials say a Main Street building is expected to be a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it received multiple reports around 7:19 a.m. of a fire in a two-storey commercial and residential building in the 800 block of Main Street.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy, black smoke coming from the building. Deeming it too dangerous to enter, firefighters launched an attack from the outside, using handlines and aerial water trucks to douse the flames.

All residents in the building were able to get out safely. One person was assessed by on-scene paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A neighbouring high-rise apartment building was evacuated due to drifting smoke. A second alarm was called - increasing the number of crews on scene - and residents living with disabilities were helped out of the building by firefighters.

Winnipeg Transit has deployed buses to the scene to help shelter evacuees. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team will be helping displaced residents in finding a place to stay.

WFPS anticipates this to be a prolonged incident, and crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.

As of Saturday morning, Main Street was closed to all traffic between Higgins Avenue and Dufferin Avenue. The WFPS advised drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not yet available, but the building is expected to be a total write off.