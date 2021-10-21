Main Street Project’s coffee supply in need of top up as temperatures dip

Winnipeg -

As colder weather begins to set in, a Winnipeg shelter needs some help to keep coffee cups full.

Main Street Project (MSP) said its coffee supply is running low, and it's asking for donations to re-stock shelves.

“Throughout all of our programs, we go through several thousand cups of coffee in any given week, so that's quite a lot of coffee. So we're looking to the community for support,” explained Cindy Titus, Main Street Project’s communications coordinator.

The organization said coffee is an important resource at the shelter.

“We see about 100 to 150 people circulate through our emergency shelter, which is open 24-7. A warm cup of coffee, we can all imagine how important that is, not just to warm you up but for somebody to sit down and start to build that relationship with our staff,” MSP director of development Anastasia Ziprick told CTV News.

You can help out the shelter by dropping off either ground coffee or beans, or by donating online. The organization also has its own Amazon wish list, plus a list of local shops on its website where you can order coffee from.

In addition to coffee, Ziprick said MSP is in need of hygiene products, linens, food and socks.