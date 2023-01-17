Major Crimes Unit investigating fire at Transcona apartment

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating a Transcona apartment fire in which one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Emergency crews and police responded to the fire at the Sheldon Manor Apartments on Kildare Avenue East Friday evening. The fire was contained to one suite where crews found one person. They were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The city and police would not provide any further update on their condition. The city has previously said no other injuries were reported.

Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police, confirmed the major crimes unit is investigating the fire, but would not provide any further details. He said in an email to CTV News that police expect to release more information on Wednesday.

The city previously said in a news release the building was evacuated as a precaution, adding several suites were damaged by smoke and water.

As of Tuesday, residents have yet to return to their suites.