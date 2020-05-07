WINNIPEG -- The 2020 Casinos of Winnipeg Summer Entertainment Series at Assiniboine Park Conservancy have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are taking the utmost care to respond to the ever-changing situation responsibly and will continue to base our actions on the direction of public health authorities and the City of Winnipeg,” Bruce Keats, Chief of Operations Officer of Assiniboine Park Conservancy, said in a news release.

Keats said since the province made it clear there will be no large gatherings until - at the earliest – September, they had to make the call to cancel.

“For this reason and out of concern for the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s events,” said Keats.

The announcement was made Thursday. The cancellation includes the annual Canada Day Celebration.

“While we believe this is the right and responsible decision, it was made with a heavy heart. We know how important these events are to our community,” added Keats.

The series would normally run from the end of June through August. The events are free to the public which is possible through sponsorships and donor supports.

“We would like to thank our sponsors for their support, in particular title sponsor Casinos of Winnipeg, and look forward to hosting these events again in 2021.”