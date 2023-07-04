Major Winnipeg building fire to keep crews on scene for hours
A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.
At 5:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an industrial building on Sutherland Avenue at Maple Street North. Flames could be seen shooting out of windows and from the top of the building, as black smoke plumes filled the sky.
Due to the size of the fire, a third alarm was called, which means three complements were brought to the scene. This includes three aerial ladders and up to 15 other pieces of equipment or vehicles.
Flames can be seen side a burning building on Sutherland Avenue. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
Deputy Chief Tom Wallace with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is a challenge to contain a fire of this magnitude.
"It looks like there have been multiple generations of buildings that have been put together, a number of different types of construction, which is proving challenging for our crews,” he said. “The building is basically broken up into a number of sections, but the fire has spread throughout those buildings.
“One of the sections is what we would call ordinary construction which is like brick. That section of the wall collapsed outwards early this morning as a result of the fire conditions."
Wallace added that people living in the area should close their windows to help protect their home’s air quality due to the smoke. Firefighting efforts will continue throughout the day.
Sutherland between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North remain closed and other nearby roads may be affected throughout the day.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service are going to homes and businesses immediately around the area of the fire and telling people to shelter in place, stay inside and keep their windows closed.
The province is also monitoring the air quality in the area.
