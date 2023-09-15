'Make a difference': The new initiatives encouraging Indigenous Manitobans to vote
A "Rock the Vote" campaign is underway ahead of the provincial election to encourage more Indigenous voters to exercise their democratic rights.
The campaign includes initiatives, such as new ID options, which will break down barriers to the voting process.
Standing on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature, Barb Guimond said she's never voted.
"I felt we're not heard anyway,” she said.
But now she wants to be heard and is planning to vote on Oct. 3 for the first time.
"Look what's happening in our First Nations communities, the MMIW, the drugs, and the crisis. We're all up against a brick wall and no support,” Guimond said.
Now, there are new initiatives to help get more Indigenous people to cast a ballot.
Elections Manitoba has partnered with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) to knock over a hurdle some First Nations people face -- identification.
"We don’t want to discourage them from coming forth and then they’re being asked for two pieces of ID and sometimes they just don't have identification,” said AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
A new First Nation guarantor of proof form is now available.
An individual can fill in their name on the form, and a chief, band councillor, or band membership clerk can verify their identity,
“They can say this is you. You belong to this band and it will serve as one piece of ID, which we think will help,” said Shipra Verma, chief electoral officer of Manitoba.
Elections Manitoba has also been setting up pop-up booths since August to help register voters.
Alex Hart from Pukatawagan is voting for the first time after facing barriers in the past.
"I lived in the reserve all my life. We don’t have these kinds of information,” he said.
As part of these measures is a Rock the Vote campaign and rally to encourage voting. It took shape in previous elections as a grassroots movement.
“I want to empower all First Nations people to come together and stand united and assert our Indigenous sovereignty,” said Kristin Flattery, the Rock the Vote organizer.
Guimond believes all of this can help topple walls that are blocking Indigenous voters from the booth.
“First Nations people, if we all vote then we can make a difference,” she said.
Following the rally on Thursday, the AMC also planned a candidates’ forum at the Convention Centre on First Nation issues.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Libyan authorities evacuated residents from an inundated city Friday and limited access to it, as searchers dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
NASA detects methane, carbon dioxide on 'Hycean' exoplanet
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peered into the cockpit of Russia's most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Regina
-
City of Regina now says there are no biohazards where city hall encampment was located
The City of Regina says it has determined there are no biohazards in the fenced-off portion of the city hall courtyard where an encampment was located earlier this year.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
Regina city councillor heckled after suggesting removing a toddler from the meeting
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters had to intervene in Wednesday's city council meeting after a dispute arose over a councillor's decision to bring his toddler into the chambers.
Saskatoon
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
-
Police request public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing teenage girl.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Fire destroys home on Manitoulin Island
A home more than six decades old was destroyed by fire Wednesday on Highway 540 on Manitoulin Island.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
Toronto
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
-
Charges laid after 2 TTC passengers hit with thrown bricks
Toronto police have laid charges in connection with a violent assault in which two TTC passengers were struck with bricks.
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
Downtown Calgary base jumping stunt very dangerous, police say
A video, shared on social media on Thursday, shows a group of people parachuting through the downtown core.
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
Montreal
-
MUHC brings back mandatory face mask guidelines for health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
-
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
-
Quebec organizations, politicians, media are inviting the public to a Meta-free day on Friday
The Quebec professional journalists federation (FPJQ) and public relations professionals are inviting the public to spend 24 hours without consulting or publishing on Meta platforms on Friday to mark the International Day of Democracy.
Ottawa
-
Car crashes into the back of a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
Stolen plane crashes at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a stolen plane crashed at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end.
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
Atlantic
-
Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee
People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.
-
'There will never be another like him': Thousands gather in Sydney for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life
Four thousand people packed Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
Kitchener
-
Officers interrupt break-in, arrest two of three suspects: Guelph police
Guelph police are still looking for one suspect after they say they interrupted a break-in while it was happening.
-
Threats found in Waterloo high school bathroom under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into threats found in the bathroom of a high school in Waterloo.
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
Vancouver
-
856 power poles replaced, electricity restored in wildfire-ravaged B.C. communities
Hydro crews have been hard at work replacing power poles and lines in the weeks since two of B.C.'s most destructive wildfires left a trail of damaged electrical infrastructure in their wake, according to the utility.
-
Vancouver Airbnb host calls $1,000 license fee 'just another kick in the teeth'
Vancouver City Council voted Wednesday to increase the annual licensing fee for operators of short-term rentals from $109 to $1,000
-
West Vancouver tenant's prolonged wine cooler dispute leads to his eviction
A West Vancouver man's exacting standards for the wine cooler in his rented townhome have led to three Residential Tenancy Board decisions, two court rulings and – ultimately – his eviction.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United MLA's defection to Conservative Party of BC gives them official party status
There was a major shift in B.C. politics Wednesday — Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman left the BC United party to join the Conservative Party of BC.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.