'Makes me feel happy': Manitoba family donates more than 500 books to rebuild school library

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island