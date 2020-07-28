WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were on scene of a stabbing Tuesday morning in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for police said officers were called to the area of Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue around 6 a.m. following a report a male had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Police remained on scene.

No further details are available at this time.