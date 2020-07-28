Advertisement
Male taken to hospital following stabbing in West Broadway area
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:59AM CST
A wooden board temporarily replaces a shattered glass window at the West Broadway Youth Outreach Centre on Portage Avenue. Police were investigating a stabbing that happened in front of the centre on Tuesday morning. (Source: Tara Lopez/ CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were on scene of a stabbing Tuesday morning in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood.
A spokesperson for police said officers were called to the area of Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue around 6 a.m. following a report a male had been stabbed.
He was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Police remained on scene.
No further details are available at this time.