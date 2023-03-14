Man accused in stabbing death of Winnipeg taxi driver found guilty of second-degree murder

A Winnipeg man accused of stabbing a taxi driver to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Okoth Obeing, 22, was in Manitoba’s Court of Kings Bench Tuesday morning as the Justice Joan McKelvey delivered her decision.

Obeing was accused in the killing of 44-year-old Balvir Toor in his cab on Burrows Avenue in the early morning hours of March 19, 2020.

The sentencing will occur at a later date.

This is a developing story. More to come.