Man airlifted to hospital following crash in RM of St. Andrews
Published Sunday, May 3, 2020 7:35PM CST
RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Cynthia Trylinski/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in the RM of St. Andrews Sunday afternoon.
RCMP said the collision was reported at 4:30 p.m. It happened on Highway 9 near St. Andrews Road.
Police said a 57-year-old man was driving on Highway 9 when his vehicle rolled, and he was ejected from it.
STARS Air Ambulance said it was dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash. It said it airlifted a man to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.
Police said no other injuries were reported.