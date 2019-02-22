

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident near Main Street and Chief Peguis Trail.

Winnipeg police said on Thursday around 4:45 p.m. they received several reports of a road rage incident, with callers saying a driver had attempted to assault another and was being held by witnesses.

Witnesses told police a man was driving erratically and cut off a woman driving northbound on Main. The man then began slamming his brakes causing several near collisions. According to police, he then changed lanes and rammed into her vehicle, causing the woman to lose control and crash into a snowbank.

Police said the man then confronted the woman by entering the passenger side of her vehicle and demanding her information. When she told him to get out, police say he pointed a sharp metal object at her and lunged.

Several witnesses helped the woman, and held the man until police arrived.

Police said the woman did not require immediate medical attention, but the collision caused severe damage to her vehicle.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police said he was released on a promise to appear in court.