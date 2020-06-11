WINNIPEG -- A 33-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly brandishing a firearm and vandalizing the Centennial Concert Hall Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the concert hall at approximately 7:45 a.m. According to police, a man had fractured a large granite slab valued at $10,000 and allegedly smashed a window at the concert hall with a brick, and entered the building. The value of the window smashed was $7,000, according to police.

The man was confronted by security and left. Police said the man began brandishing a handgun, terrifying pedestrians in the area.

When officers arrived to confront the man, he discarded the handgun, but allegedly refused to listen to the officer’s commands. The man then allegedly assaulted one of the officers but was eventually forced to the ground and handcuffed.

Police said a knife and a heavy bar was located on the man, who was taken into custody without injuries.

The handgun was recovered at the scene.

The man, who has not been named, has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of mischief over $5,000, and one count each of assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer, commercial break and enter and failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges have not been tested in court.