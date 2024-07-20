WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man arrested after break-in, assaults officer

    A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 35-year-old man from York Factory First Nation faces several charges after a residential break-in ended in a foot pursuit and the assault of a peace officer.

    According to a news release, Winnipeg police responded to the 300 block of Larsen Avenue around 6:47 p.m. Friday, for reports of a break-in in progress.

    When officers arrived, they saw the suspect run away. They chased after him, and members of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Canine Unit helped track the man to a yard in the 300 block of Bowman Avenue.

    He was arrested without incident. Police found a canister of bear spray and a cell phone stolen from the residence, which were both taken in as evidence.

    Those who lived inside the home where the incident took place were unharmed, the release stated.

    While he was in police custody, the 35-year-old “feigned a medical event in a cruiser vehicle” and assaulted one of the officers who were providing medical care. The officer wasn’t injured in the attack.

    The suspect was also using an ID that didn’t belong to him, but the Forensic Identification Unit managed to identify him through fingerprint analysis.

    Ricky Clarence Arthur Brightnose was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house, assaulting a peace officer, possessing a weapon, and identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice. There were also two warrants out for his arrest.

    Brightnose has been detained in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News