Man arrested after break-in, assaults officer

A 35-year-old man from York Factory First Nation faces several charges after a residential break-in ended in a foot pursuit and the assault of a peace officer.

According to a news release, Winnipeg police responded to the 300 block of Larsen Avenue around 6:47 p.m. Friday, for reports of a break-in in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect run away. They chased after him, and members of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Canine Unit helped track the man to a yard in the 300 block of Bowman Avenue.

He was arrested without incident. Police found a canister of bear spray and a cell phone stolen from the residence, which were both taken in as evidence.

Those who lived inside the home where the incident took place were unharmed, the release stated.

While he was in police custody, the 35-year-old “feigned a medical event in a cruiser vehicle” and assaulted one of the officers who were providing medical care. The officer wasn’t injured in the attack.

The suspect was also using an ID that didn’t belong to him, but the Forensic Identification Unit managed to identify him through fingerprint analysis.

Ricky Clarence Arthur Brightnose was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house, assaulting a peace officer, possessing a weapon, and identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice. There were also two warrants out for his arrest.

Brightnose has been detained in custody.