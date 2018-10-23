

CTV Winnipeg





A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after a stolen car struck a police car and then collided with a taxi on Monday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service a 2014 Honda Civic was stolen from the first 100 block of Osborne Street North.

At 8:40 a.m. police saw the stolen car in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue and pulled it over. When officers got out of their car, police allege the suspect hit the gas, striking the front push bar of a second police car. The driver then sped off, reaching speeds of 100 km/h, and drove into oncoming traffic on Century Street.

The stolen car eventually collided with a taxi at Berry Street and Ellice Avenue, causing serious damage.

The taxi driver and a passenger were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect ran away, but officers were able to catch up and make an arrest.

David Dempsey-Daley has been charged with several offences including two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is in custody.