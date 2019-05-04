

CTV Winnipeg





A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it near the Moray Bridge Friday.

Police say around 3 p.m. officers responded to the area of Pinewood Drive and Assiniboine Crescent after a report that a car had crashed into a brick wall and a tree near the Moray Bridge.

The driver of the vehicle was no longer on scene when police arrived. Officers say the vehicle was heavily damaged and determined that it had been stolen from a nearby hotel.

On scene, police say they found identification that had been left behind by the suspect. The man returned to the scene a shortly after and was arrested.

Emile Mario Freunt, 32, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and was detained in custody.