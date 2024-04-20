WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man arrested after February arson-theft incident at Red River College

    Red River College
    Share

    Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old man in connection to an arson-theft incident at Red River College earlier this year.

    Police said on Feb. 23, they received a report about an individual stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from the school. He then set fire to the premises while staff and students were present.

    The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

    Video surveillance helped identify the suspect and an investigation proved the fire was deliberately set.

    The 23-year-old was located Friday near Main Street and Logan Avenue and was charged with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and theft over $5,000.

    He has been detained in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News