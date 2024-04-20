Man arrested after February arson-theft incident at Red River College

Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old man in connection to an arson-theft incident at Red River College earlier this year.

Police said on Feb. 23, they received a report about an individual stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from the school. He then set fire to the premises while staff and students were present.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

Video surveillance helped identify the suspect and an investigation proved the fire was deliberately set.

The 23-year-old was located Friday near Main Street and Logan Avenue and was charged with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and theft over $5,000.

He has been detained in custody.