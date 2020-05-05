WINNIPEG -- A 55-year-old man has been arrested after RCMP say they found cocaine and a gun at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On May 1, officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment, as well as the West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (Crest), conducted a search warrant at the home. Police say they seized over 95 grams of cocaine, a firearm and large amount of money.

Brian Cochrane was arrested and taken into custody on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and unsafe storage of a firearm. He was set to appear in court on Monday.

RCMP officers are continuing with the investigation.

CREST works on intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crimes and serious, prolific offenders. There are three CREST teams in Manitoba, in the north, east and west.