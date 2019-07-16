

CTV News Winnipeg





A man was arrested Tuesday after a stolen Manitoba First Nations Police car was spotted being driven around Winnipeg, according to Winnipeg police.

At 7:15 a.m. police were told about the stolen, fully-marked cruiser travelling in Roblin Boulevard and West Perimeter Highway area.

Officer said the car travelled all throughout the city.

Around 8 a.m., police used a tire deflation tool called a ‘Stop Stick’ by Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

The cruiser was stopped and police arrested the man, who remains in custody.

The arrest happened less than 12 hours after the theft of another police car, this one belonging to Winnipeg police.