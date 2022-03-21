Man arrested after weapons, drugs seized from Portage la Prairie home: RCMP

RCMP say a man was arrested after a variety of weapons and drugs were seized during the search of a Portage la Prairie home.

According to police, the Emergency Response Team along with the National Weapons Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on Mar. 18 at a home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie, Man.

After searching the home, police seized a handgun, three rifles including one that was sawed off, two sawed off shotguns, a crossbow, and ammunition.

Officers also found 120 grams of methamphetamine, 93 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, as well as cash.

RCMP arrested 27-year-old Sheldon Bazin.

He was charged with:

• Three counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking;

• Possessing a restricted firearm;

• Possessing a prohibited firearm;

• Unsafe storage of a firearm;

• Possessing proceeds of crime;

• Three counts of possessing weapons contrary to orders; and

• Failure to comply.

Bazin was taken into custody. None of the charges have not been proven in court.