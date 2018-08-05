The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 40-year-old Lockport man for attempted murder in the city’s North End.

On Saturday, August 4 around 2:05 a.m. a police patrol found a truck with a woman inside who had been shot in her upper body near Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

Police called for backup, and a man approached them and threw an item between two parked cars. Police said he then placed his arms in the air, and was arrested. The item found nearby was a firearm.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police believe the man, who owns the truck, got into a dispute with the woman and an acquaintance before the shooting.

Donald Michael Kargus has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Pointing a Firearm (x2)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

He was detained in custody.