Featured
Man arrested for attempted murder in North End, facing 10 charges
A 40-year-old man from Lockport is facing 10 charges including attempted murder. (File)
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 11:08AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 40-year-old Lockport man for attempted murder in the city’s North End.
On Saturday, August 4 around 2:05 a.m. a police patrol found a truck with a woman inside who had been shot in her upper body near Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue.
Police called for backup, and a man approached them and threw an item between two parked cars. Police said he then placed his arms in the air, and was arrested. The item found nearby was a firearm.
The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Police believe the man, who owns the truck, got into a dispute with the woman and an acquaintance before the shooting.
Donald Michael Kargus has been charged with:
- Attempt to Commit Murder
- Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Pointing a Firearm (x2)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With
He was detained in custody.