WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to three girls at a skate park near The Forks.

On Wednesday, at around 11:50 a.m., officers in the area of York Avenue and Israel Asper Way were flagged down by the group of girls, aged 12 to 14.

According to police, the girls said a man exposed himself and complimented them while at the ‘Plaza at The Forks’ skate park.

The girls pointed out a suspect, who tried to walk away, but was eventually taken into custody, where he remains.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with committing an indecent act. The charge has not been tested in court.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time, as there may be other witnesses.