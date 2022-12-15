Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police

The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.

The first incident took place on Nov. 21 at 8:30 p.m., when a woman was working at a fast food restaurant in the 600 block of William Avenue. According to the Winnipeg Police Service, no other customers were at the restaurant, when a man went into the business, made sexual comments to the employee, and locked the front door.

Police said when the victim tried to escape, the suspect jumped over the counter and chased her. The woman eventually ran to safety and the man fled the area.

The second incident took place on Dec. 8 around 10:45 a.m., when a woman was working at a fast food restaurant in the 300 block of Graham Avenue. Officers said a man went into the business and asked to use the washroom.

Police allege the man then said sexually explicit comments to the employee and locked the front door – preventing her from leaving. The woman screamed and said she was calling the police, and the man left the restaurant.

The third situation occurred on Dec. 10 around 11:45 a.m. when a woman was working at a fast food restaurant in the 200 block of Kennedy Street. Police said there were no customers in the restaurant when a man came inside, locked the door behind him, and cornered the employee at the back of the store.

Police said when the woman tried to escape, the suspect grabbed hold of her arm. The employee then activated a panic alarm and the suspect left through the back.

The final incident took place the next day around 5:30 p.m., when a woman was working at a fast food restaurant in the 1800 block of Main Street and there were no customers in the store.

Officers allege a man went into the restaurant and made sexual comments to the employee. Police said after using the washroom, he then issued threats to harm the employee.

Winnipeg police said the man then chased the woman around the restaurant and locked the front door. When the woman managed to call for help, the man left the restaurant.

All the victims, who are in their 20s, escaped without any physical injuries.

Using CCTV surveillance, investigators were able to identify a suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday in the 800 block of Main Street. The 34-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats, two counts of sexual assault, and four counts of forcible confinement. He was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245.