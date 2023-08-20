Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they responded to a suite in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday.
The report told police there were "numerous Molotov Cocktails" being stored in the suite.
When officers arrived, they immediately noticed a strong kerosene smell coming from the suite. Police found four Molotov cocktails in the apartment, as well as a quantity of kerosene.
The WPS bomb unit was brought in to safely dispose of the explosives. The 34-year-old man living in the apartment was arrested without incident.
He faces several charges, which must be proven in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in northern Mexico as it heads for U.S. with life-threatening flooding, rain and damaging winds
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Regina
-
Trio charged after allegedly fleeing robbery scene in Regina
A trio of Regina residents have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her belongings.
-
Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption
Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.
-
Hundreds flock to Victoria Park for I Love Regina Day despite cooler temperatures
A cloudy sky and cool temperature did not deter Regina residents from taking over Victoria Park Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon's Fire Department says
Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Vehicle fire on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Edmonton
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
Toronto
-
Man in his 30s dead following 4-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A man in his 30s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
-
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
-
Police arrest suspect in homicide of man who was violently attacked in Moss Park
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.
Calgary
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
The Big Top rises as Cirque du Soleil returns to Calgary with Kooza
The biggest of the big tops is back in Calgary.
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Ottawa
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
Driver stopped speeding 157 km/h on Hwy. 416 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says
A Grenville OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 157 km/h on Highway 416 early Sunday morning. The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
-
All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week
The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Atlantic
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Relief in Nova Scotia as main road reopens to Peggy's Cove after disastrous floods
The manager of a sea kayaking operation in Nova Scotia says locals and tourist alike are relieved to have a road reopened to a key provincial tourist destination.
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Vancouver
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
-
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.