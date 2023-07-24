Man arrested for spitting on, slapping security guard: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service responded to a number of violent incidents this weekend, including one where a hospital security guard was spit on and slapped.

This incident took place on Friday night at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m., and upon arrival learned that a 40-year-old Brandon man came to the hospital for medical treatment and ending up assaulting a security officer.

Brandon police investigated and determined that the suspect wasn’t at the hospital long before his behaviour warranted a call for security. Officers allege the man then directed his hostility toward the security guard, spitting in his face and slapping him in the head.

The man was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Police responded to a second and unrelated violent incident at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called to the 1100 block of 20th Street for a report of man being robbed.

The victim told police he was walking home after going to the beer store when a car pulled up next to him. Police allege three men got out of the car and “jumped” the victim, spraying him with pepper spray.

Officers said the three men then stole the victim’s backpack, which contained beer and some other personal items.

The three suspects got back into the car, which was being driven by a fourth man, who then drove away from the scene.

Police found and arrested the suspects at around 1:05 a.m. in the area of 34th Street and Victoria Avenue. At the time of the arrest, one of the suspect was found to be in possession of pepper spray, which he had hidden in his pants.

The four men arrested were all from Brandon and include two 18-year-olds, one 23-year-old and one 24-year-old. They all face charges of robbery with violence.

The two 18-year-old have been released from custody and are set to appear in court on Sept. 7. The other two suspects were set to appear in court on Sunday.

The Brandon Police Service also responded to an assault on Friday at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman in custody sprayed a correctional officer in the face with cleaning solution.

The woman was arrested and was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.