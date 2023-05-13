Man arrested in connection to random kidnapping near The Pas: RCMP

RCMP in The Pas have arrested a man in connection to a random kidnapping Saturday.

Mounties say it was just before noon on May 13 when they received a report that a 24-year-old woman had been abducted by an unknown man on Highway 10 near The Pas.

Officers immediately responded with roadblocks throughout the area. Saskatchewan RCMP was also notified due to the proximity of the abduction to the provincial boundary.

Investigators were able to determine the name of the suspect and a description of his vehicle; a grey Honda Civic. They also learned of a location where he may have taken the woman.

A little after one in the afternoon, officers arrived at a cabin in the Red Deer River area, approximately 135 kilometres south of The Pas. A grey Honda Civic was parked outside the cabin and police saw the abducted woman inside at the window.

Officers entered and she was safely taken out of the cabin.

The 34-year-old male suspect was arrested at the cabin and faces numerous charges, including kidnapping.

“At this time, it does appear that this was a random kidnapping," said Staff Sergeant Jonathan Greer of the Manitoba RCMP’s North District in a news release. "RCMP officers in both Manitoba and Saskatchewan worked rapidly to advance the investigation and did everything they could to get the victim to safety. She is being provided all of the required supports following this terrible event.”

All charges must be proven in court. The investigation continues.