WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a man nearly three months after four teenagers were robbed by a group with a gun outside the Tuxedo Community Centre.

Police previously said the teens had been making videos on their phones outside the community centre on May 1 when the group came up to them. One of the people pulled up his shirt, showing a gun tucked in his waistband.

Police allege the suspects stole the teens' property and ran.

Two weeks later, police said they were searching for 20-year-old Gordan Eaglebear Lucas in connection to the incident. Police said at the time Lucas was considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday night, Winnipeg police arrested Lucas in the 200 block of Edgeland Boulevard.

He was arrested on the strength of two outstanding warrants, and has been charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, failure to comply with a probation order, and two counts of robbery.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

The Winnipeg police thanked the community for its help.