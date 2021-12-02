Man assaulted over the weekend dies in hospital; police investigating death as homicide

WINNIPEG -

A man who was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital over the weekend has died from his injuries.

On Nov. 27 at around 11:45 p.m., police received a call about a man that had been seriously assaulted.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in 50s at the intersection of Main Street and Logan Avenue. Police said the man was suffering from a severe upper-body injury.

Officers provided medical care to the man and then he was transported to hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 1, police said the man died in hospital from his injuries.

He has been identified as 52-year-old George Elie Houle. Police say his death is being treated as a homicide and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

His death is the 40th homicide of the year in Winnipeg.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.