WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man charged following attack inside Burger King

    Police tape blocking the Burger King at Confusion Corner on April 2, 2024. Police tape blocking the Burger King at Confusion Corner on April 2, 2024.
    Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man following an attack at a Burger King that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.

    On Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Osborne Street to a report of an assault. A 45-year-old man was found suffering from a serious upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

    Police said the victim was attacked by another man known to him, who ran from the scene.

    The next day, police arrested the suspect in the 200 block of Osborne Street.

    He has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

    He remains in custody.

