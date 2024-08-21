Man charged following bus stabbing: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.

The incident took place Aug. 13 at roughly 5 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue. A man was stabbed on the bus following an altercation with a man and woman, who ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital, and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police started investigating and received witness reports and surveillance. Investigators found a group of people started an argument with the victim, who they did not know, which escalated into a fight.

During the fight, police allege the victim was stabbed in the upper body.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 18 in the 300 block of Salter Street in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order. He has been detained in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.