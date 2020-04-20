WINNIPEG -- The Ontario Provincial Police said they charged a man in Kenora, Ont., for not adhering to physical distancing measures mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police in Ontario said they received a complaint about a large group gathering at a home in the south side of Kenora on Saturday, April 18.

Officers went to the home and told the people there about the emergency measures enacted under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with failure to comply with an order made during an emergency.

This charge has not been tested in court.

The City of Winnipeg said over the weekend, between April 18 and 19, no residents were given tickets for ignoring physical distancing measures, gathering in groups or going to closed facilities, though 80 verbal warnings were given out.