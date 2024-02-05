Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.

The investigation began around 1:25 p.m. on Friday when police learned of the robbery in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West.

Police allege that around 1:10 p.m., a suspect went into the bank and presented a note to an employee. Officers said the suspect demanded money and indicated that he was armed, though no weapon was seen.

The suspect stole $10,000 before leaving the bank.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and identified a suspect.

On Sunday, investigators searched a hotel in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and arrested a suspect. Officers were able to recover some of the stolen money.

A 65-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is in custody.