WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police

    Canadian cash is shown: (iStock) Canadian cash is shown: (iStock)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.

    The investigation began around 1:25 p.m. on Friday when police learned of the robbery in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West.

    Police allege that around 1:10 p.m., a suspect went into the bank and presented a note to an employee. Officers said the suspect demanded money and indicated that he was armed, though no weapon was seen.

    The suspect stole $10,000 before leaving the bank.

    The major crimes unit took over the investigation and identified a suspect.

    On Sunday, investigators searched a hotel in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and arrested a suspect. Officers were able to recover some of the stolen money.

    A 65-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News