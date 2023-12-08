Man charged in fatal shooting death of 20-year-old woman

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in November.

On Nov. 21, police said Ava Marie Zaber, 20, was shot in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The homicide unit took over the investigation and on Dec. 6 investigators found a suspect in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brent Jayden Meade and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody and the charge against him has not been proven in court.

Police continue to investigate.