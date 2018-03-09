

RCMP said Friday a Calgary man who previously lived in Manitoba has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults against four young girls in the province, and said it’s concerned there may be more victims.

Investigators say the alleged assaults took place before the suspect moved to Calgary, between 2010 and 2015, at a residence in the RM of Brokenhead, and at another residence in the RM of Springfield. Police said there was no contact with victims after the move west.

Police said three of the victims were eight years old at the time, the other was seven, and RCMP were notified and launched an investigation in late January of this year.

Mounties are concerned there may be more victims, in Manitoba, Alberta and Kelowna BC.

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, was arrested in Calgary on Feb. 27, and is charged with three counts each of sexual assault, uttering threats and sexual interference, as well as two counts of administering a noxious substance.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators, at 204-444-3847 in Manitoba and 403-420-4966 in Alberta. Anyone with information in BC is asked to contact local police.