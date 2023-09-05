Man charged with second-degree murder in Brandon homicide

The Brandon Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide in the city over the weekend.

The investigation began around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday when officers received a report of a homicide at a home in Highland Park Mobile Home Estates.

Police went to the scene and found a 63-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Stephen Teetaert, a 42-year-old Brandon man. He was taken into custody and appeared in court on a charge of second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.