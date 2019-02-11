

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old man from Garden Hill, Manitoba is charged with three counts of robbery after holding three different women at knifepoint over two days.

Jamie Lee Beardy allegedly robbed a 28-year-old female near the corner of Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue on Feb. 9 just after 8:30 p.m. She was not hurt.

The victim’s credit card was later used at three different locations.

The following morning just before 8 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was going to work when she was held up by two men in the area of McPhillips Street and Notre Dame.

Before they left with her lunch bag, phone, and backpack, one of the two men asked the victim for a kiss, which she declined. She was not hurt either.

Later that morning just before 10 a.m., Winnipeg police received a report of a robbery in the 900-block of Notre Dame Avenue where an 81-year-old woman reported walking up the steps to her church when a man grabbed her purse straps.

The victim held onto her purse, but the straps broke and she fell. The man fled and the victim didn’t require immediate medical attention.

Shortly after, the victim’s credit card was used at three different locations.

Beardy was apprehended by police in the 1000-block of Notre Dame 40 minutes later.

He’s since been charged with three counts of robbery, possessing a weapon, uttering threats, and a number of other offenses.