The Brandon Police Service confirmed the suspect in a stabbing at a jail is the 20-year-old man convicted in the shooting of an RCMP officer near Onanole, Man.

On Monday at 9:35 a.m., Brandon police received a report of stabbing at the Brandon Correctional Centre, where one inmate allegedly stabbed another inmate with a homemade weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Therae Racette-Beaulieu was initially charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. But following a review of the incident police upgraded charges to attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The incident happened less than a week after the suspect was sentenced.

On April 23, Racette-Beaulieu of Sandy Bay First Nation was sentenced to a total of 18 years for the attempted murder of Cpl. Graeme Kingdon and his partner, as well as a break and enter and robbery which preceded the shooting in August.

Racette-Beaulieu is scheduled to appear in Brandon Court on Thursday.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb