WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: cooler temperatures to start the week

    Share

    After soaring temperatures and showers on Saturday and smoke on Sunday, Monday’s conditions are cooler and drier and the air is clearer in Winnipeg.

    Daytime highs this afternoon should reach the mid-teens across southern Manitoba. Those are pleasant temperatures, but a handful of degrees cooler than normal for mid-May. Winnipeg’s normal high for this time of year is closer to 19 degrees.

    Winnipeg and surrounding areas will see a nice mix of sun and cloud and light winds today and just a few clouds tonight.

    Top of mind for many, though, is yesterday’s smoke. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s air quality health index rating for today is at one on a scale that stretches to 10+. That means the risk of poor air quality today is very low.

    That said, a special air quality statement remains in effect this afternoon for Flin Flon and The Pas regions where wildfires are still burning. Smoke in those areas will continue to reduce air quality and visibility.

    Get the umbrella ready for tomorrow. Rain returns to the southwest, including Brandon, by Tuesday morning. It should reach Winnipeg and the Red River Valley by the afternoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

      Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

    • 'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

      Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News