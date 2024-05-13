Colleen Bready's forecast: cooler temperatures to start the week

After soaring temperatures and showers on Saturday and smoke on Sunday, Monday’s conditions are cooler and drier and the air is clearer in Winnipeg.

Daytime highs this afternoon should reach the mid-teens across southern Manitoba. Those are pleasant temperatures, but a handful of degrees cooler than normal for mid-May. Winnipeg’s normal high for this time of year is closer to 19 degrees.

Winnipeg and surrounding areas will see a nice mix of sun and cloud and light winds today and just a few clouds tonight.

Top of mind for many, though, is yesterday’s smoke. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s air quality health index rating for today is at one on a scale that stretches to 10+. That means the risk of poor air quality today is very low.

That said, a special air quality statement remains in effect this afternoon for Flin Flon and The Pas regions where wildfires are still burning. Smoke in those areas will continue to reduce air quality and visibility.

Get the umbrella ready for tomorrow. Rain returns to the southwest, including Brandon, by Tuesday morning. It should reach Winnipeg and the Red River Valley by the afternoon.