WINNIPEG -- A 57-year-old man is cycling across Canada in hopes of raising money and awareness, and promote research for a rare form of cancer.

Last year, Stephen Dartt was diagnosed with bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Dartt said he spent months enduring chemotherapy, complaining to the doctor, and not feeling well.

However, his perspective changed when he saw children in the hospital waiting room, who were getting the same cancer treatment as him.

“It gave me a completely different outlook on life and changed the way I was thinking about what I have,” he said.

“And it sort of humbled me and made me less selfish and I realized it’s time to give back.”

From there, Dartt and his wife started the Trek for Hope fundraiser intending to raise $30,000. They intend to donate the proceeds to the Canadian Cancer Society and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“When I was told I had this horrifying disease, it basically changed my life,” he said.

“So, we put all our savings into this. Everything that we basically have into this fundraiser.”

Now, as part of the fundraiser, Dartt is cycling from British Columbia to Quebec -- a 5,000-kilometre journey.

“We’ve done quite a few miles, it was quite a challenge,” he said during his stop in Winnipeg on Sunday.

“And there’s another 3,000 kilometres to go.”

Dartt said he is amazed by the number of people who have come out to help and support his fundraiser.

So far, he has raised more than $10,000.

“We’re hoping for donations of any sort,” he said.

“Be it small, be it big, be it anything. Even water, even staying for the night in their parking (lot).”

Dartt’s next checkpoint destination is Portage la Prairie, Man. Those interested in donating can do so online.

- With files from CTV’s Gary Robson.