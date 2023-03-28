Man dead after being found unresponsive inside Northern Manitoba home: RCMP

A 37-year-old man is dead after being found unresponsive inside a home in northern Manitoba over the weekend, according to the Manitoba RCMP.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) received a report of an unresponsive man inside a home on Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

Officers went to the home and found a 37-year-old man, who was then taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police are now looking to speak to the two people who stopped to help the deceased get medical help from EMS on Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

Officers are investigating this death as a homicide pending the autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the MFNPS at 204-623-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The MFNPS, the RCMP’s major crime services, and The Pas RCMP’s forensic identification services continue to investigate.