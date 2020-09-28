WINNIPEG -- An 18-year-old is dead after being stabbed during an altercation with a stranger on Thursday.

According to police, on September 23 at 9:10 p.m., the man got involved in a dispute with a stranger in front of a home on Kate Street.

Police said during the incident, a weapon was used, and the victim was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On September 25, the victim, now identified as Zachary Paul Rae, died in hospital.

The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is the 32nd homicide in Winnipeg this year.