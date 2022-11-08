Man dead after crashing pickup truck into ditch: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed a pickup truck into a ditch in the RM of Ritchot on Saturday, according to the Manitoba RCMP.
The RCMP’s investigation began at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, when officers were called to a serious crash at the intersection of Krahn Road and Doerksen Road.
When police got to the scene, a 60-year-old man was receiving medical care on the road, but was unresponsive. The man, who was from the RM of De Salaberry, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mounties investigated and determined that the man was driving a pickup truck north on Krahn Road, when he hit a ditch at full speed where the road ends. Police note that it appears the man didn’t know the road ended, as there were no visible attempts made to stop the truck.
RCMP noted the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
