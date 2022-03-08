Man dead after semi-trucks collide on Manitoba highway

Winnipeg -

RCMP officers are investigating after two semi-trucks with trailers collided on a Manitoba highway northwest of Virden, Man.

Police said they were called to the incident just after noon on March 4 on Highway 1 near Provincial Road 256 in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth.

According to Mounties, their initial investigation found a semi-truck was travelling east on the highway when it was rear-ended by another semi-truck going in the same direction.

The driver of the first semi-truck, a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg who was a passenger in the first vehicle had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Police said the 36-year-old man driving the second truck was not hurt.

Road conditions appear to be a factor in the collision, officers said.

Virden RCMP officers continue to investigate.