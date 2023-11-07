WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man dead following combine rollover: Manitoba RCMP

    Combine

    A 55-year-old man has died after the combine he was riding in rolled over into a slough last week.

    According to Russell RCMP, officers were called to a report of a combine harvester rolling over at 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 3. The combine had rolled into a slough located off of Provincial Road 592 near Road 140 N in the Riding Mountain West area.

    RCMP say the driver, from Roblin, was heading south on Provincial Road 592 when he lost control of the combine on an icy downhill portion of the road. The combine then slid into a steep embankment and rolled on its roof into the water.

    A witness, who was driving a combine in front of the victim, jumped into the icy water and pulled the driver out, providing medical assistance until EMS arrived.

    The 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene.

    The crash is under investigation.

