WINNIPEG -- A 59-year-old man has died following a fire in Dauphin Friday evening.

Dauphin RCMP were called to a report of a structure fire at 10:55 p.m. on Second Avenue Northeast on Feb. 12, 2021. When they arrived, Mounties said the structure was engulfed in flames.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters went inside and removed a man from the structure, who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, RCMP said. The office of the fire commissioner and Dauphin RCMP are investigating.

No other injuries were reported.