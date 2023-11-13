Man dead, youth injured in weekend shooting: Winnipeg police

A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), officers were called to the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue around 8:40 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found an injured male youth in stable condition, and a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating. The identities of those involved have yet to be confirmed.

Police ask anyone with information or video footage that can help investigators to call them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.