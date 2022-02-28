Man dies after being pulled from burning rural Manitoba home: RCMP

RM OF WESTLAKE-GLADSTONE -

A 24-year-old man has died after he was pulled by a family member from a rural Manitoba home that went up in flames.

Spruce Plains RCMP was called Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. to the home on 71 Road West in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Officers said their initial investigation found family members came to the home and noticed flames. One of the family members went inside, found the injured man, and pulled him out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties said there was no one else in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause has not been determined, but police said it does not appear to be suspicious.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.