Winnipeg police say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in the West End.

At a press conference Saturday, police said officers came across a man acting suspiciously in the area of Sargent Ave. and Maryland St. around 7:50 p.m.

They said as officers approached, the man took off.

Police made contact with the man once again in a nearby vacant lot.

During the encounter, he produced a weapon.

Const. Jay Murray said more than one officer fired their gun, but did not say how many shots were fired.

Police said they performed CPR and other life-saving measures.

The man was taken to hospital but later died.

On Saturday afternoon, CTV News observed a piece of clothing with two police markers in a laneway in between Maryland and Sherbrook St. behind a grocery store on Sargent Ave.

Two more police markers had also been placed outside a nearby home on Sherbrook St.

A fifth police marker was placed just steps away on a Sherbrook St. sidewalk beside what appears to be a firearm.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been notified and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

‘I heard six shots’: Witness

Damian Peck was at home making dinner when he heard the gun fire.

“All of a sudden, I heard six shots, one right after the other. Consecutive,” said Peck, who had picked up some groceries and was walking home when he spoke with CTV Winnipeg on Saturday.

Another woman also living nearby told CTV Winnipeg she heard six shots.

“I heard sirens right away … I could hear the bullets hitting whatever they were shooting at,” he said.

“Everyone seems be going about their business but this whole street is blocked off … I imagine it was very scary for everyone involved.”

'It was totally wrong how they handled this': Family

Close family members have identified the man who was shot as 26-year-old Chad William, a Winnipeg father of two.

“It was totally wrong how they handled this,” said Jonathan Williams, Chad’s father, in a phone call with CTV Winnipeg.

He said members with the IIU came to his home around 3 a.m. Saturday to explain.

“They said couldn’t say too much and are conducting an investigation,” he said.

Relatives describe Chad Williams as loving, outgoing and always smiling.

His father said Chad was a carpenter and came from a family with nine other brothers and sisters.

Relatives said he struggled with an addiction, had been to jail but was bettering himself.

"Chad meant a lot to his family, friends and his two children. He did not deserve to go the way he did. Chad needs justice. This isn't right at all," said sister Shaina Williams in and online message to CTV Winnipeg on Saturday.

"He was so caring loving and always made sure everyone was happy. He was an amazing man. I'm so hurt from this."