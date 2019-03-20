

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said the 41-year-old man who was in critical condition after a pedestrian-vehicle crash on March 20 has died in hospital.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the crash or anyone else who may have information about the incident.

It happened in the area of Osborne Street and Morley Avenue around 3 p.m. March 20.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information is asked to contact traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085.