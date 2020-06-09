WINNIPEG -- A 62-year-old man has died while in the custody of the Winnipeg Remand Centre, according to Manitoba Justice.

Manitoba Justice reported that the man died in hospital on June 5 while in the custody of the remand centre, and said his family has been notified.

"For privacy reasons, the province will not provide additional information about the deceased person," Manitoba Justice said.

It said the death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, as is required by law, adding a review of the death will be conducted by Manitoba Justice.

Manitoba Justice did not say what caused the death.

The Winnipeg Police Service was not able to provide comment, directing CTV News to the Remand Centre for further information.

CTV News has requested more information about the death from Manitoba Justice.